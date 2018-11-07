Trap for bear only catching other animals

A trap set for a brown bear in the Zlín region in Moravia has so far only caught other animals, the news website Lidovky.cz reported. The bear has been roaming around an area of the Beskydy Mountains since September. It has killed a number of sheep, with the latest reported on Tuesday, and has destroyed beehives.

Rangers set a cage trap with honey for the animal but it has only caught a cat and some birds to date. They have also established a photo trap in a bid to monitor the bear’s movements.