Transport Ministry to push ahead with road construction projects

The state will spend 87 billion crowns on road construction projects next year, five billion crowns more than originally planned, Transport Minister Vladimír Kremlík said at a press briefing in Prague on Friday.

He said he would not request further money from the state budget, but would seek other sources and economize elsewhere.

The ministry wants to start construction of the remaining sections of the motorway network within the next five years. 191 kilometres of new motorways are currently under construction.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová has agreed to increase the budget of the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure by five billion crowns.

The fund will thus manage 70 billion crowns from the state budget, and another 17 billion from European funds.