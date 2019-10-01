Transport minister says extension of tolling system should not hurt nearby villages

The government will address fears that the extension of the tolling system to some grade one roads as of next year could result in excessive road traffic on smaller roads in the vicinity, Transport Minister Vladimír Kremlík told journalists after meeting with the mayors of local municipalities on Tuesday.

The minister said that the government would monitor the situation for six months and in the event of a problem extend the toll to the roads that are being used to by-pass the system. Trucks will be banned from branching off highways and grade one roads from the outset.