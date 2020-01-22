Transport Minister Kremlík dismissed

President Miloš Zeman has dismissed Minister of Transport Vladimír Kremlík from his post, effective as of January 23rd, the president’s spokesman Jiří Ovčáček said on Wednesday.
Mr Kremlík was dismissed over an overpriced tender to operate a new online system of motorway vignette sales. The president has authorized Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček to take charge of the transport ministry portfolio on a permanent basis.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš announced on Monday he was planning a merger of the two institutions.
