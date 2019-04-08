Transport minister confirms he will be leaving the cabinet

Transport Minister Dan Ťok has confirmed that he will be leaving the cabinet in the coming weeks. The transport minister told the news site novinky.cz on Monday that he had told the prime minister he wanted out of the cabinet and out of politics. Mr. Ťok is being blamed for the state of the country’s permanently congested D1 highway and procrastination in failing to secure a new operator for the tolling system on Czech highways.

President Miloš Zeman are Prime Minister Andrej Babis are to meet for talks on Wednesday, to discuss the planned cabinet reshuffle.

There has been speculation in the media that aside from Transport Minister Dan Ťok, the reshuffle will also affect Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková. Nováková has recently come under fire over an incident when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the Trade Ministry at the request of the Chinese ambassador.