Transport Minister calls reports of his imminent ouster in cabinet reshuffle “an April Fool’s Day joke”

Minister of Transport Dan Ťok said reports of an imminent cabinet shuffle that would see him ousted from the position are unfounded. He quipped that the report was “an April Fool’s Day joke”.

Citing sources close to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the news site idnes.cz reported that both Ťok and Industry and Trade Minister Marta Nováková are on their way out, with the reshuffle likely to happen by mid-May at the latest.

Ťok is being blamed for the state of the country’s permanently congested D1 highway. Nováková is under fire over an incident when a representative of Taiwan was forced to leave a diplomatic meeting at the request of China’s ambassador.