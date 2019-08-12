Transport authority trying out hybrid buses in Prague

The Prague transport authority has begun testing out hybrid buses produced by the company Iveco. Trial usage of vehicles made by Solaris and Volvo began at the end of last month. A representative of the transport authority said the hybrid buses had so far shown savings of about one-quarter in usage of diesel.

Prague gets between 100 and 120 new buses a year. From 2020 a significant portion of them should be hybrid vehicles. This is in part because the city has committed to halving its carbon emissions by 2030.