Transport authorities to increase transport capacity during Karel Gott remembrance events

Czech transport authorities will increase the country’s transport capacity during the Karel Gott memorial and church mass events taking place this Friday and Saturday in Prague, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday. České dráhy, the country’s primary railway company, and RegioJet will both increase capacity on their trains. Other transport companies have registered an increase in reservations.

České dráhy have chosen to increase capacity on morning and afternoon connections primarily coming in from Moravia, as well as Western and Southern Bohemia.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of RegioJet, which provides rail and bus connections, told the Czech News Agency that a large segment of the connections running between the Czech capital and Ostrava are sold-out.