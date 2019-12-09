Transparency Int’l: trust funds no solution to PM Babiš’s conflict of interest

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš did not resolve his conflict of interest by putting the Agrofert conglomerate he founded into trust funds, watchdog Transparency International told journalists on Monday.

An EU audit into the issue, leaked last week, concluded there was a potential conflict of interest between Babiš’s position as prime minister and his continuing links to his former businesses.

Transparency International said Babiš knows full well what Agrofert companies are doing and can take decisions as head of state benefitting them, noting his wife sits on a trust fund board, and his own media report on the activities of his businesses.