Transparency files criminal complaint against president’s chancellor

The Czech branch of the International watchdog Transparency International has filed a criminal complaint against President Zeman’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář.

The complaint is in connection with suspected fraud involving national and EU subsidies to the tune of 32 million crowns which Mynář received for a guesthouse he built in South Moravia.

According to Czech Television’s investigative reporters the subsidies were used at variance with the originally presented project.

The subsidies were allotted to an association founded by Mynář and a business company of his.