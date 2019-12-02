Transition to new tolling system smooth

The new tolling system which came in force in the Czech Republic as of midnight, December 1st, has not created any significant traffic complications, the ctk news agency reports.

Although long lines were expected to form at the country’s borders due to the around 145,000 as yet unregistered vehicles, the transition has been smooth and hauliers are registering gradually at mobile registration points on the country’s borders.

Only the Czech-Slovak border crossing Lanžhot reported a two-kilometre-long line of trucks on Monday morning. The new tolling system, operated by the consortium CzechToll/SkyToll, requires hauliers to register and have their vehicles fitted with a new on-board unit.