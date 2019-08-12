Train driver charged over almost causing accident

Ian Willoughby
12-08-2019
Police have charged an express train driver who did not respect a red light and entered the wrong track in the Plzeň Region in late February. He managed to stop the train, which was carrying 200 passengers, just 30 metres from another one travelling in the opposite direction, whose driver had also put the brakes on.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The man faces up to five years in prison or a ban on driving trains.

 
 
 
