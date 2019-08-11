Train collision with passenger car at crossing near Olomouc injures two

A passenger car collided with a train at a barrier-free railway crossing on Sunday morning near Olomouc leaving the car’s driver and a passenger injured.

The accident comes after renewed calls to install barriers at crossings and take other safety measures in the wake of 10 death at crossings in July alone.

According to the Rail Safety Inspection Office, over 740 collisions and other extraordinary events were recorded on the Czech rail network in January through July. Those crashes left 130 people dead.

Plans are afoot to install barriers at railway crossings on most of the country’s first-class roads by 2023. By the close of 2019, they should be in place on 132 of the 164 around the country.