Train carrying 60 derails in Liberec station

Ian Willoughby
10-01-2019
A train carrying 60 passengers derailed in the train station in Liberec, north Bohemia on Thursday morning. The train was due to stop at the station but did not halt at stop lights and crashed into buffers before jumping the tracks, an inspector said. There were no injuries.

The causes of the accident are being investigated. Damages have been put at around CZK 650,000.

 
