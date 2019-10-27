Tragic accident makes headline news as teenager speaks out

An accident in which a mother and her two little girls, aged 4 and 6, died in a tragic road accident has made front page news after her teenage daughter posted a video on Facebook claiming that the mother had killed herself and her daughters intentionally after losing a custody battle for the children.
The teenager blamed the authorities for allegedly failing to listen to repeated warnings from herself and other family members that her mother was mentally unstable and could harm the children.
The police have refused to comment on the case during an ongoing investigation. However traffic experts point to the fact that the accident happened on a straight section of the road in clear weather and the mother of two unexpectedly drove into the opposite lane, crashing with an oncoming garbage truck.
One of her little girls died on the spot, the other on the way to hospital.
