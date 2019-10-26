Traffic restrictions in Prague due to repair work

A stretch of the C-line of Prague’s metro will be out of operation throughout the three-day weekend due to scheduled repair work on the tracks, the Prague Transport Authority says on its web page.

Trains will not run between the stations Muzeum and Pražského povstání from early Saturday until late Monday night. A substitute bus service XC will be in place.

There will also be traffic restrictions on Čechův bridge and Libeň bridge.