Traffic police to step up activities ahead of Easter weekend

Traffic police in the Czech Republic are due to intensify their activities on the countries roads on Wednesday ahead of the Easter holiday weekend, Czech Television reported. Officers expect the heaviest traffic on Thursday and Easter Monday. Both Monday and Good Friday are state holidays in the Czech Republic.
Traffic police chief Tomáš Lerch said that road deaths tended to be higher when Easter is later and the weather is warm, as it is expected to be at the weekend. Such conditions bring more motorcyclists and cyclists onto the roads, while alcohol consumption may also be up, he said.
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ flies over Vltava River
Pressure mounts for Czech trade minister to resign over China-Taiwan diplomatic incident
The Czech “koruna” celebrates 100th birthday
Czech archaeologists reveal identity of ancient Egyptian Queen
Press: Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways set to launch direct flights to Prague