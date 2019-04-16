Traffic police to step up activities ahead of Easter weekend

Traffic police in the Czech Republic are due to intensify their activities on the countries roads on Wednesday ahead of the Easter holiday weekend, Czech Television reported. Officers expect the heaviest traffic on Thursday and Easter Monday. Both Monday and Good Friday are state holidays in the Czech Republic.

Traffic police chief Tomáš Lerch said that road deaths tended to be higher when Easter is later and the weather is warm, as it is expected to be at the weekend. Such conditions bring more motorcyclists and cyclists onto the roads, while alcohol consumption may also be up, he said.