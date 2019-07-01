Traffic fatalities reach 58 in June, a third were motorcyclists

01-07-2019
Of the 58 people who died in accidents on Czech roads in June, 17 were motorcyclists, according to traffic police.

In total, there were 11 more traffic fatalities for the month than a year ago. The number of victims since January stands at 235.

Traffic police say heat waves could have been a contributing factor, as they can reduce drivers’ vigilance.

