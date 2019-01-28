Traffic chaos hits South Moravia after heavy snowfall

Ruth Fraňková
28-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Heavy snowfall with around ten centimetres of fresh snow has complicated transport in the east of the country, especially in South Moravia.

Traffic is congested in many places and police have warned drivers to exercise extreme caution after being called out to several dozen accidents throughout Monday morning.

Most parts of the country are expected to see more snow and rain throughout the day.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 