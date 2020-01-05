Traditional ‘Three Kings’ procession crosses through historical Prague

The traditional procession of the Three Kings (Kaspar, Melichar and Balthazar, who followed the star of Bethlehem to worship the baby Jesus) passed through the historical centre of Prague on Sunday afternoon.

The three kings set off on camels from Malostranské Square at 3 pm. They then crossed Charles Bridge to Old Town Square, where Jakub Jan Ryba’s classic "Czech Christmas Mass" was performed.

The procession was preceded by a service led by Cardinal Dominik Duka, who will blessing carollers taking part in the annual Three Kings Collection for charity.

The collection, which runs until January 14, is organised by Charita, the largest non-state provider of social services in the country.