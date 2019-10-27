Traditional ceremonies take place ahead of Czechoslovak Independence Day

A number of traditional ceremonies are being held in Prague in connection with the upcoming celebrations of Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28th. Almost nine hundred new soldiers will be sworn in on Hradčanské Square in Prague and, in the afternoon, President Zeman will receive foreign diplomats at Prague Castle.
The Czech Army has 25,000 professional soldiers and annually recruits around 2,000 more, to make up for those retiring or leaving the force. Compulsory military service was abolished in 2004.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home