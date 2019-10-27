Traditional ceremonies take place ahead of Czechoslovak Independence Day

A number of traditional ceremonies are being held in Prague in connection with the upcoming celebrations of Czechoslovak Independence Day on October 28th. Almost nine hundred new soldiers will be sworn in on Hradčanské Square in Prague and, in the afternoon, President Zeman will receive foreign diplomats at Prague Castle.

The Czech Army has 25,000 professional soldiers and annually recruits around 2,000 more, to make up for those retiring or leaving the force. Compulsory military service was abolished in 2004.