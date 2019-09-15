Trade unions to demonstrate for higher wages

Some 1,500 trade unionists from all over the Czech Republic are planning to go to Prague on September 17 to demonstrate in support of higher wages ahead of tripartite talks.

The Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions (CMKOS) will make public its demands for next year, based on a study on bringing Czech earnings closer to the average income in the old EU member states.

The planned demonstration is part of a trade union campaign aimed at ending cheap labor in the country.

There are approximately 3.1 million people working in the private sector, where the average wage is CZK 33,321.

The public sector employs 640,700 people who get an average wage of CZK 35,437.

CMKOS is an umbrella organization comprising 30 unions with about 300,000 members.