Toyen’s oil-on-canvas Black Paradise sells for 31.6 million crowns

Toyen’s oil-on-canvas Black Paradise from 1925 sold to an anonymous bidder for 31.6 million crowns in an auction at the Kodl art gallery in Prague on Sunday. The starting price was 18 million crowns.
It is the second highest sum paid for a Toyen painting after the author’s Twilight in Rainforest which sold for 36 million two years ago. Other works auctioned off included Antonín Procházka‘s Tray, Josef Čapek’s Red Motorcycle and Mikuláš Medek’s Thirsty Angel.
