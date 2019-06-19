Tourist tax to be extended to Airbnb type accommodation

A nightly tourist tax on accommodation facilities looks set to be extended to Airbnb type services from next year after the lower house approved a government amendment to that effect. The matter will now be considered by the Senate.

Under the legislation, the tourist tax will remain at CZK 21 a night next year, while the following year it could rise to as much as CZK 50. Specific rates will be set by local authorities.

Finance Minister Alena Schillerová said neighbouring states had charges equivalent to CZK 50 a night. MP Jan Čižinský of the Christian Democrats had advocated for a figure of CZK 150.