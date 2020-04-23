Tourist resorts: winter season one of the worst in years

The past winter season was the worst in the past six years, the Czech Mountain Resorts Association said on Thursday. Czech ski resorts were affected by poor snow conditions and the season had to be ended prematurely due to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the association’s head, Libor Knot, Czech mountain resorts are now getting ready for the summer season. He also said the past few summers saw an increase in visitor numbers in the country’s mountain resorts by around five percent.
