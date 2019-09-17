Top photographers refuse to take part in Czech Press Photo

A number of leading photographers have refused to submit entries to this year’s edition of the Czech Press Photo competition. Names such as Michal Čížek, Milan Jaroš, Stanislav Krupař, Tomki Němec, Filip Singer and Jan Šibík, who between them hold a number of prestigious awards, said in an open letter to the organiser that Czech Press Photo had lost the credit it had built up over a quarter of a century.

Last year’s winning photo by Lukáš Zeman, which depicted an orangutan and its dying baby, was criticised for lacking journalistic value.