Top-level talks on government crisis to continue next week

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is to meet with President Miloš Zeman next Tuesday to try to resolve the controversy surrounding the appointment of a new culture minister.

President Zeman this week refused to appoint the nominee chosen by the Social Democratic Party, reigniting a crisis that may bring down the government. The Social Democrats have threatened to walk out of the ruling coalition if their nominee is rejected.

Opposition parties are calling for the prime minister to act and ensure that the president respects the Czech constitutional order.

Under the Czech Constitution the president is bound to accept the prime minister’s request for the dismissal of a given cabinet minister as well as the nominee chosen to replace him.