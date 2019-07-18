Top level talks on government crisis set for next week

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is due to meet with President Miloš Zeman on Wednesday, July 24th to try to resolve the drawn out-government crisis surrounding the culture minister, the Office of the President confirmed.

Deputy prime minister and Social Democrat leader, Jan Hamáček, who originally also expected to attend the talks, said he had considered the one-on-one meeting perfectly in order.

The meeting is to focus on the Social Democrats’ nominee for culture minister, Michal Šmarda, whom President Zeman is reluctant to appoint. The Social Democrat have warned they may walk out of the government if their nominee is rejected.