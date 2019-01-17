Top judge says Zeman’s office attempts to influence court rulings

A former chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court, Josef Baxa, says President Miloš Zeman’s office has attempted to influence courts with regard to the outcome of cases. In an interview with newspaper Deník N the judge said this concerned some of the Czech Republic’s higher courts.

Last week the weekly Respekt reported that President Zeman’s right-hand-man, Vratislav Mynář, had contacted a number of judges, including Mr. Baxa. He confirmed this in the new interview.

Mr. Mynář denies the allegations, saying he had merely been relaying the president’s opinions.