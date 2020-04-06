Top Czech official proposes herd immunity approach

If vulnerable groups can be protected from Covid-19, a large section of the healthy population should go through the disease or be exposed to it, deputy health minister Roman Prymula said in an interview for DVTV on Sunday evening. Mr. Prymula, who has been a key figure in the government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, says he came around to the idea of creating herd immunity after it became clear that China had provided incorrect data on the number of people infected with Covid-19 there.

Mr. Prymula said it was not possible to maintain the current tight restrictions in the Czech Republic for another two or three months and that these would be gradually eased. Children should return to school in mid-May, wearing face masks, and some cross-border travel will be allowed soon, he said.