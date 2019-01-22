Top court refuses to consider petition from policeman sacked after getting HIV

The Constitutional Court has refused to hear a complaint taken by a former police officer who was dismissed after learning that he had contracted HIV. Judges said that the petition was premature and that the police president would first have to address the issue of possible discrimination.

When his employers learned that the officer was HIV positive they had him undergo a medical examination. The doctor concluded he was unfit to continue serving and he was let go in 2011.

The Prague 7 District Court ruled last year that the sacking was lawful as the policeman was incapable of doing his job.