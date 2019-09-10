TOP 09 want Russian ambassador summoned over “Nazi” comment

The opposition TOP 09 party have called on the Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, to summon the Russian ambassador to Prague. They want the diplomat to explain why the Russian minister of culture, Vladimir Medinsky, said the mayor of Prague 6, Ondřej Kolář, was behaving like a Nazi in connection with a divisive statue of Red Army commander Ivan Konev in the district.

TOP 09 chairman Jiří Pospíšil said it was not possible that the incident could conclude with Minister Petříček making a statement in the media.

Mr. Petříček said on Monday that the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs would take more steps over the matter, but did not specify what kind.

The statue of Konev has repeatedly been vandalised. The Prague 6 Town Hall recently covered it, sparking protests, and later abandoned that approach.