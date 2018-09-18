TOP 09 to submit resolution on accepting orphan refugees

The opposition TOP 09 party plan to submit a resolution calling on the government to take in 50 Syrian orphans from refugee camps. They will put the matter to the lower house on Wednesday. The party’s Markéta Pekarová Adamová said a civilised country should be capable of making such a symbolic humanitarian gesture.

The move comes after Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he was not prepared to take in any such orphans, arguing that children should be helped in the places they come from. Mr. Babiš recently said he would not accept “a single refugee”.