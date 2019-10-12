TOP 09 leader Jiří Pospíšil elected Prague chairman

MEP Jiří Pospíšil, current chairman of the centre-right TOP 09 party, was elected head of its Prague branch on Saturday, winning 73 votes out of 99 delegates.

Pospíšil, 43, said he will step down as party chairman in November in order to concentrate on coordinating TOP O9’s work at Prague City Hall, as well as European politics.

Expected to run for the TOP 09 leadership are current first vice-chair Markéta Pekarová Adamová and Senator Tomáš Czernin.

Pospíšil twice served as Minister of Justice when a member of the Civic Democrats: between 2006 and 2009, under Prime Minister Mirek Topolánek, and from 2010 to 2012, under Prime Minister Petr Nečas.

He won a seat in the European Parliament as a member of TOP 09.