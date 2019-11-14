TOP 09 calls on Moscow to respect human rights

Representatives of the centre-right TOP 09 parliamentary party have handed over a petition to officials at the Russian Embassy in Prague urging Moscow to respect human rights and release all political prisoners. The petition is signed by around 2,000 people.

The party’s deputy chair Markéta Pekarová Adamová said the aim of the endeavour was to let people who are being persecuted in Russia know that the international community has not forgotten them.

The move comes in the wake of news that Moscow has placed the Czech NGO People in Need on a list of undesirable organisations, effectively banning any further activity in the country.