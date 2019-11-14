TOP 09 calls on Moscow to respect human rights

Representatives of the centre-right TOP 09 parliamentary party have handed over a petition to officials at the Russian Embassy in Prague urging Moscow to respect human rights and release all political prisoners. The petition is signed by around 2,000 people.
The party’s deputy chair Markéta Pekarová Adamová said the aim of the endeavour was to let people who are being persecuted in Russia know that the international community has not forgotten them.
The move comes in the wake of news that Moscow has placed the Czech NGO People in Need on a list of undesirable organisations, effectively banning any further activity in the country.
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Czechs and Germans in 1930s Czechoslovakia: a complex picture
Cold War “king of Šumava” story brought to life in new film by Irish director
Unions: Strike Wednesday will hit most Czech schools