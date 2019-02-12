TOP 09 and STAN to run on one ticket in European elections

The centre-right TOP 09 and the party of Mayors and Independents (STAN) have agreed to join forces for the European elections in May.

TOP 09 leader and MEP Jiří Pospíšil, who has spearheaded a drive for centre-right parties to unite in opposing populist and anti-EU forces, confirmed the news on Tuesday, saying an agreement on cooperation with the Mayors and Independents would be signed next week.

He refused to say whether he would head the joint candidates list. The two parties have cooperated in the past, both in general elections and elections to the European Parliament.