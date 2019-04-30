Tomáš Řepka sentenced to two years in prison for fraud and attack on ex-wife

The former Czech football international Tomáš Řepka has been sentenced to two years in prison. The Court of Appeal in Prague on Tuesday increased his previous 15-month sentence, finding Řepka guilty of advertising sexual services on the internet in the name of his ex-wife Vlaďka Erbová and of selling a luxury car that he didn’t own.

Řepka earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and played for a number of clubs, including Italy’s Fiorentina and the English Premier League side West Ham United.