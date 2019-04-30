Tomáš Řepka sentenced to two years in prison for fraud and attack on ex-wife

Ruth Fraňková
30-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The former Czech football international Tomáš Řepka has been sentenced to two years in prison. The Court of Appeal in Prague on Tuesday increased his previous 15-month sentence, finding Řepka guilty of advertising sexual services on the internet in the name of his ex-wife Vlaďka Erbová and of selling a luxury car that he didn’t own.

Řepka earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and played for a number of clubs, including Italy’s Fiorentina and the English Premier League side West Ham United.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 