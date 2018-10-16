Tomáš Petříček appointed Czech foreign minister

President Miloš Zeman appointed Tomáš Petříček of the Social Democrats Czech minister of foreign affairs in a ceremony at Prague Castle on Tuesday morning. Mr. Petříček, who is 37, had formerly been a deputy foreign minister.
The president rejected the Social Democrats’ previous nominee for the post of foreign policy chief, Miroslav Poche, and the party’s interior minister, Jan Hamáček, filled the role for a number of months in a caretaker capacity.
Green mamba scare in Prague
Housing in Czechia least affordable in Europe
Ano wins elections in all regional capitals except Prague and Liberec
Czech counterintelligence helps uncover Hezbollah hacking scheme
Madeleine Albright: Given their own histories, I’m stunned by CEE states’ treatment of refugees