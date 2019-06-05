Tomáš Dvořák to step down as Czech Athletics Federation head coach

Brian Kenety
05-06-2019
Tomáš Dvořák, a former decathlon world champion and world record holder, has announced he will resign as head coach of the Czech Athletics Federation after this season.

Dvořák, now 47, took over the post in 2009. In a press release, he said he looked forward to less stress in his life, but could imagine staying on as a consultant to the new head coach.

 
 
 
 
 
