Tomáš Berdych expected to announce end of tennis career

Tomáš Berdych, who for many years had been the Czech number one mens' tennis player, is expected to announce the end of his career sometime during this Saturday. The 34-year-old said he believed it unlikely he would continue into the 2020 season already in August, after he had been eliminated in the first round of this year's US Open.

The former world number 4's biggest success was reaching the Wimbledon finals in 2010. He was also on the winning Czech team of the 2012 and 2013 Davis Cup. In recent years, Mr. Berdych has been plauged by hip injuries and is currently 103rd in the world.