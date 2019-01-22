Toman earns 13 Czech Lion film award nominations

Ondřej Trojan’s Toman has received the most nominations, with 13, for this year’s Czech Lion film awards. The Hastrman, directed by Ondřej Havelka, has 10 nominations, as does Winter Flies by Olmo Omerzu. Jan Palach by Robert Sedláček is in the running in eight categories.
The Czech Lions are voted on by members of the Czech Film and Television Academy. The winners will be announced in Prague on March 23.
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
Man sets himself on fire on Wenceslas Square
Pensioner jailed on terror charge over fake “jihadist” attacks