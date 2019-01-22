Toman earns 13 Czech Lion film award nominations

Ondřej Trojan’s Toman has received the most nominations, with 13, for this year’s Czech Lion film awards. The Hastrman, directed by Ondřej Havelka, has 10 nominations, as does Winter Flies by Olmo Omerzu. Jan Palach by Robert Sedláček is in the running in eight categories.

The Czech Lions are voted on by members of the Czech Film and Television Academy. The winners will be announced in Prague on March 23.