Tokyo Olympics set to be most costly ever for Czech team

The Czech Olympic Committee says the country’s participation in the Tokyo Olympics next year will be the most expensive ever. The Committee, which is currently discussing its budget for 2020, said the Czech party in Tokyo would number around 200.

The head of the Czech Olympic Committee, Jiří Kejval, said that while almost CZK 50 million had been earmarked three years ago to cover involvement in the 2020 Olympics, up to 20 percent more would now be required due to the increased cost of accommodation.