Ťok to vacate his seat in the lower house

Transport Minister Dan Ťok, who announced his decision to leave the government last week, said on Monday he would also be vacating his seat in the lower house of Parliament.

Ťok was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2017 as an independent running on the ticket of the ruling ANO party. He has served as transport minister since 2014.

Ťok said he was resigning as minister because of the persistent attacks against him. He did not reveal his plans for the future.