Ťok: Only “real superman” could achieve more motorway construction

The under pressure minister of transport, Dan Ťok, has hit back at critics who say insufficient progress has been made on motorway building and maintenance in the Czech Republic. In an interview published by news site iDnes.cz, the ANO appointee said there had never been such rapid and sufficient construction at any point since the Velvet Revolution. Mr. Ťok said it would take a “real superman” to achieve more than was currently being done.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said recently that the minister needed to get tough with subordinates in order to produce results. Mr. Ťok said he had proven at his department and elsewhere that he could be very tough.

Following the public rebuke from the PM bookmakers began offering odds on when Mr. Ťok would be replaced.