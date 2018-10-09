Tibetan PM in exile warns China is serious threat to democratic world

The head of the Tibetan government in exile Lobsang Sangay has warned that either the democratic world will change China or China will change the democratic world.

The Tibetan prime minister in exile said at the Forum 2,000 conference in Prague that China had no interest in introducing democratic reforms and used business interests to make inroads into Europe and win support from some of its leaders.

He said US President Donald Trump recognized this and praised his tough line against the Chinese leadership.

Lobsang Sangay said China presented a worse threat to Europe than Russia.

Europe now faces a crucial decision –either to stand with the US and try to reform China or see China slowly gain control of parts of Europe, the Tibetan leader in exile concluded.