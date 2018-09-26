TI: Most transparent campaigns led by Pirates, Greens, STAN, TOP 09

The Czech branch of the anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International has released a report on which parties and candidates for the Senate have conducted the most transparent campaigns.

According to the report, the campaigns of the Pirates, Greens, Party of Mayors (Stan), and Top 09 have been the most above board. Among the 135 individual candidates, Transparency International named six stand-outs: Eva Tylová, Libor Michalek, Jiří Kratky (all of the Pirates), Zdeněk Hraba (for STAN) and Herbert Paver (TOP 09).

Among the criteria were whether the candidates had made public their campaign revenue and budget, and the names of members of their teams.