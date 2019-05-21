TI: Czech parties’ Euro election campaigns for most part opaque

Czech political parties’ campaigns for this week’s European Parliament elections are in the main non-transparent, says the local branch of Transparency International. The majority are negligent when it comes to publishing data on financial and personnel issues and only fulfill legal obligations in a formal manner, the anti-corruption group said after monitoring 11 of the groups standing.

Transparency International said only the Pirates, Christian Democrats and Allies for Europe (a joint ticket of TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents) were fully transparent. The opposite was the case with Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy, which even refused to divulge its total campaign budget, TI said.