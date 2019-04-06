Thursday saw record number of fires

Firefighters were called to assist in 216 fires on Thursday, which is four times more than the average, the Fire Rescue Service informed on its website. The figure exceeds records set during the extremely hot and dry summers of 2015 and 2018.

According to the spokeswoman for the Fire Rescue Service, Nicole Zaoralová, fires in the open nature prevail these days and they are mainly caused by peoples negligence when burning garden waste and old grass. Another factor behind the upsurge is the unseasonably dry weather.