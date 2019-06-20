Three Przewalski horses from Prague zoo transported to Mongolia

20-06-2019
Three Przewalski mares have been successfully transported to Mongolia on board of a Czech military plane as part of Prague Zoo’s long-term programme to save the endangered species, the zoo said in a press release on Thursday.

Przewalski horse is a rare subspecies native to Mongolia, which became extinct in the wild in the 1960s. Prague Zoo has played a major role in saving the horse, breeding it and returning it to its natural environment. To date, the zoo has sent 34 horses to a nature reserve in the Mongolian steppe, where they started breeding successfully.

 
 
 
 
 
