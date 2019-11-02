Broadcast Archive

Three people injured by explosion at Semtex plant remain in critical condition

Ruth Fraňková
02-11-2019
Three people who suffered serious injuries in a blast at an explosives factory in Pardubice on Friday morning remain in a critical condition in Prague’s Vinohrady hospital. All of them were placed in an intensive-care unit and remain in an induced coma.

The explosion occurred at the Explosia plant, which manufactures the plastic explosive Semtex, often used in terrorist attacks because of its high performance and easy use.

 
 
 
 
